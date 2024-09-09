Man thrashed for attempting to sexually assault woman

A 35-year-old man was assaulted by a group of seven-eight people when he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in Bannerghatta, a police officer familiar with the matter said on Sunday. A 35-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a group of seven-eight people when he in an inebriated state tried to sexually assault a woman in Bannerghatta (File photo)

Bannerghatta police inspector M Krishna Kumar said the incident occurred at a shop around 9 pm on Saturday, when a 40-year-old woman had came to buy milk.

“The accused, Ravikumar, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly tried to drag the woman and sexually assault her. When she raised an alarm, a group of seven-eight people gathered at the spot. They stripped and assaulted Ravikumar,” the inspector said, citing statements of witnesses.

Following a complaint from Ravikumar, who hails from Dharwad but currently resides in Kalkere village, a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) has been registered against unidentified people and a search for the accused have been started, the police inspector said.

Ravikumar, who worked as a cook at a hotel in Kalkere village, has been admitted to Vijayashree Hospital in Gottigere for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable,

“At present, we have booked a case only against the people who allegedly assaulted Ravikumar. We are searching for the woman on whom he tried to sexually assault. If she files a complaint, we will book case against Ravikumar under relevant sections of BNS,” the inspector said.