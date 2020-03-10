Man, who brandished gun at cop during Delhi riots, sent to judicial custody

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:06 IST

A local court in Delhi sent a man, who allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman during last month’s riots in the national capital’s north-east district, to 14-day judicial custody, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, Mohammad Shahrukh was presented before the Karkardooma court after the end of his three-days custody previously.

Last Saturday, a court had allowed police three more days’ custodial interrogation of Mohammad Shahrukh. Shahrukh’s police custody was extended after he was produced before the judge at the end of his four-day remand period amidst high security, a PTI report had said.

Shahrukh, 23, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia during the communal riots went viral on social media, was arrested on March 3 from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

The resident of north-east Delhi’s Ghonda could be seen pointing his pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

He then kept the pistol at home and fled from the city in a car, police said. The pistol that he pointed at the head constable during the communal violence was recovered from his house last Friday.

According to the police, after Shahrukh saw himself on news channels following the incident, he changed his clothes and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in UP before hiding at a friend’s house in Shamli in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh police have also arrested an alleged drug trafficker who is suspected to have helped Shahrukh.

The pistol, a good quality semi-automatic weapon, which was used by Shahrukh was bought from Munger in Bihar, police have said.

Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act.

(With agency inputs)