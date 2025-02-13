Man who saved Rishabh Pant in car crash critical after suicide attempt with girlfriend; woman dead

The man who helped rescue Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after a car accident in 2022 is currently fighting for his life in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh due to a suicide attempt, reported news agency PTI. The man helped rescue Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant a after a car accident in 2022 and is currently admitted in hospital (Representative image)(Unsplash)

The 25-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend allegedly consumed pesticide three days ago after facing opposition to their marriage due to caste issues. While the woman died, the man is currently battling for his life at Pragya hospital in Jhabrera, near Roorkee in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Dinesh Tripathi, who was treating the man claimed that Rishabh Pant may visit his rescuer in a day or two, citing the cricketer's PA. He also said that the man's condition was improving but he was in no position to talk.

The duo were brought to the hospital as it was known for its expertise in cases of poison consumption. The woman was then referred to another facility, however her family took her home to make arrangements where she died a day later.

The woman allegedly claimed in a video clip that she had consumed pesticide due to her family not allowing her to get married to the person of her choice.

The family of the man who died after consuming pesticide, have filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh police, claiming that the man poisoned her. The woman's father said that they were busy due to post-death rituals and would seek a follow-up on the case soon.

Jhabreda police station in-charge Ankur Sharma said that the matter was being investigated. However, no report has been filed yet as the incident occurred in the Buchcha Basti village of Purkazi which comes under Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Rishabh Pant's car accident

In the early hours of December 30, 2022, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crashed near Manglaur on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Two men, one of whom is currently hospitalised, rushed to rescue Pant, without knowing who he was. They pulled him out of the car and escorted him to a nearby hospital.

In a post on social media, Rishabh Pant had described them as “heroes” and later gifted them with a scooter each as a token of his gratitude.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).