Man who set himself ablaze inside Madras HC premises dies

A 48-year-old scheduled tribe man, who immolated himself within the Madras high court premises on Tuesday aggrieved over his son not being issued a community certificate, died on Wednesday, police said.

The horrific incident happened on Tuesday around 3.20pm when the deceased attempted self-immolation near the ADR gate which is close to family courts. He died on Wednesday morning at the Kilpauk government hospital without responding to treatment.

“We don’t know yet what method he used to immolate himself but after he did, he ran back into the court,” said a senior police officer in Chennai.

“We were informed after the immolation had occurred. We rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. He had suffered 95 degree burns at the time of admission.”

He was being treated in the ICU and police are awaiting his post mortem report.

The man is said to hail from Tambaram, an hour away from Chennai and he had applied for a community certificate for his son with revenue officials of Kancheepuram district.

The deceased, belonging to a scheduled tribe community, was affected over the delay. Authorities are probing if he set himself ablaze in court to draw attention to his plight and over why there was a delay in him being issued a certificate.