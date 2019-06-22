‘Manager siphoned off money a month before retirement’:EOW officials

The former deputy manager of a national bank siphoned off more than Rs 21 crore a month before his retirement, according to economic offences wing (EOW) officials.

According to EOW, the accused, Rajan Sakhare, who was arrested on Wednesday, allegedly fraudulently availed overdraft (OD) facility on fixed deposits (FD) worthRs 24 crore of Railway Goods Clearing and Forwarding Establishments Labour Board. Sakhare kept the bank’s head office in dark and siphoned off money, investigations revealed.

Sakhare was arrested on the complaint of Vijay Chaudhary, assistant labour commissioner and president of Railway Goods Clearing and Forwarding Establishments Labour Board. In 2016, the board had invested FD worthRs 24 crore at the interest rate of 7.5% in the Four Bungalow branch of the bank in Andheri (West).

During this time, Sakhare was working as the deputy manager at the same branch. Since the then branch manager had gone on leave, Sakhare was in-charge of the branch. He took advantage and fraudulently and unlawfully availed overdraft (OD) facility on labour board’s FD for personal gain by forging documents and siphoned off funds.

At the time of making the investment as FD, the board had laid certain terms and conditions.

These conditions mainly included that no person, organisation or bank can take overdraft facility or loan on this FD funds. Sakhare violated all these terms, rules and conditions and with the help of other wanted accused, allegedly created trails of forged and bogus documents and availed the OD facility worthRs 21.60 crore on the board’s funds.

“As per the rules, SakhAre was allowed to sanction OD facility of maximumRs 40 lakh. But despite that he signed and sanctioned OD facility worthRs 21.6 crore,” said an EOW officer part of the investigation.

“The entire fraudulent practice surfaced in the bank’s internal probe which found that Sakhare violated rules pertaining to the procedure of deposit and advances. Also, negligence and mala fide intention were found on Sakhare’s part,” inspector Prakash Bagal of EOW general cheating -1 said.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 02:12 IST