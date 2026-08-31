Manipur: 9 Naga MLAs write to home minister Shah, seek action against Kuki-Zo leaders

Nine Naga MLAs, including deputy chief minister Losii Dikho from the ruling coalition government in Manipur wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding immediate action against Kuki-Zo leaders over their alleged role in the killing of Naga civilians. Deputy CM Dikho reached Delhi on Monday to hand the letter to Shah. Deputy CM Dikho reached Delhi on Monday to hand the letter to Shah. (X//LDikho51792)

“Deputy CM Losiii Dikho will submit the letter on our behalf today,” said an MLA asking anonymity.

The letter also sought action against deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki-Zo community.

After President’s Rule was lifted and a new state government was formed in February, the Centre ensured representation from all three major communities, with Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Meitei, as chief minister and two deputy chief ministers representing the Naga and Kuki communities.

HT has a copy of the letter signed by all nine MLAs in which they have demanded action against Kuki-Zo leader, including deputy CM Kipgen and arrest of her husband, Thangnoi Kipgen. Thangnoi is also one of the leaders of the insurgent groups that are in a Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre.

“With deep concern for restoring normalcy in the State of Manipur, we, the undersigned Naga MLAs, submit this earnest appeal for your immediate intervention. The current human tragedy unfolding in Manipur has reached a critical and volatile stage, with grave ramifications affecting all aspects of public life. If unbiased, decisive and bold action is not taken without delay, the State may descend into an uncontrollable situation,” the letter by the MLAs said before pressing their demands.

The MLAs asked Shah to initiate action against “Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen as her office is colluding with the Kuki militant group led by her husband Thangboi Kipgen (KNF-P), which have become very difficult for the people to comprehend the peace process taken by the government.” The MLAs also demanded the immediate abrogation of the SoO Agreement, with all Kuki militant groups, in view of repeated violations and acts of terror against civilians.

Demanding the arrest of the deputy CM’s husband, the MLAs said that Thangoi’s cadres led by “General Tiger” was responsible for the killing of the six Naga men, who were abducted and their mutilated bodies found later in different part of the Kangpokpi jungle

“Should the aforementioned actions not be initiated, we, the undersigned Naga legislators, shall be unable to defend or adequately respond to the challenges raised by the public, concerning our continued support to the Government of Manipur. This step is being taken solely in the larger interest of the people of Manipur, and out of absolute necessity. We trust in your wisdom and decisive leadership to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the letter said.

The MLAs sent the letter in the backdrop of the latest Naga-Kuki clashes that has roiled the state. At least four Naga civilians were killed in an ambush on Thursday. There are reports of two Kuki men killed in Kangpokpi on Monday.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.