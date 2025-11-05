Manipur: Four militants killed, one arrested in Churachandpur gunfight

IMPHAL: In an early morning operation on Tuesday, security forces killed at least four insurgents of banned Kuki outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) killed and arrested one in Manipur’s Churachandpur district . The bodies of the insurgents have been moved to Churachandpur district hospital. (PTI)

An Assam Rifles spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at around 6 am while conducting an intelligence based operation in Khanpi village, Churachandpur, Henglep sub-division which is approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur town. The 21 Para SF were also part of the operation.

Officials in security forces said that the militant group resorted to unprovoked firing on the security forces, and added that forces were searching adjoining areas for more insurgents.

In a statement, UKNA condemned the action of the security forces; some Kuki Zo civil society organisations also expressed condemnation of the incident.

The security officials cited above said the operation came in the week of recent incidents involving UKNA insurgents, including the killing of a village chief , intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

“Successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur”, the Assam Rifles spokesperson said in a press note.

Other security officials said that during the gunfight, at least three Assam Rifles personnel also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the banned outfit claimed in its statement that “the four cadres were killed while they were asleep.”

” We stand for a separate administration from Manipur state. We will surrender ourselves once the Separate administration (Union Territory ) demand is fulfilled,” it added in the statement.

The ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, has so far claimed around 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. The state, currently under President’s Rule, has announced plans to complete rehabilitation of internally displaced persons by December.

The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was renewed for one year on September 4, 2025, after the previous one expired on February 28, 2024. The renewed agreement includes revised Agreed ground Rules to make the arrangement more transparent and effective. However, it remains under contention with a section of the valley population demanding its abrogation, alleging that the agreement is one of the main reasons behind the ongoing unrest in Manipur.