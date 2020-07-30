Manipur police officer who leveled allegations against CM detained for violating lockdown

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:53 IST

A woman police officer in Manipur who hit the headlines few days back for accusing Chief Minister N Biren Singh of “pressuring” her to release a drug lord was detained by police on Monday night for violating lockdown guidelines, officials said on Thursday.

Thounaojam Brinda, an additional superintendent of police, was travelling with two other persons in a car during the ongoing total lockdown in the state when she was detained by police at Imphal’s Kwakeithel.

“Brinda along with two others were detained for violating the Covid-19 regulations issued by the state government. She was fined Rs 1000 and allowed to leave,” said Imphal West district police superintendent K Meghachandra Singh.

Manipur is at present under total lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic and only essential services are allowed to operate. The lockdown was extended to August 6 on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that despite being a police officer she refused to follow the guidelines and didn’t cooperate with us when we questioned her about where she was going during complete lockdown,” said Singh.

He added that Brinda and the two other persons went to five districts in the state and also visited containment zones.