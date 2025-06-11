Manipur: Schools in Imphal East, West to reopen on June 12 after flood disruption

Imphal: All government, government-aided, and private schools in two Manipur districts — Imphal East and Imphal West — will reopen from June 12, the state government announced on Wednesday. The recent flash flood that affected 1,65,943 people and damaged at least 35,429 houses across 708 localities in the state (Reuters/ Representational image)

Following the recent flood that affected 1,65,943 people and damaged at least 35,429 houses across 708 localities in the state, the state government had announced on June 1 that the summer holidays of all government, government-aided, and private schools in Imphal East and West districts, and Senapati subdivision of Senapati district would be extended “until further orders.”

An official order was issued on Wednesday by the deputy commissioner of Imphal East Nivedita Lairenlakpam. “Based on the field enquiry report...it is hereby informed to all concerned that all government, government aided and private schools in Imphal East district shall reopen and resume normal functioning with effect from June 12,” the order read.

Similarly, deputy commissioner of Imphal West Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh issued an order in his district on Wednesday.

According to the order, all zonal education officers, principals, and headmasters of the respective schools have been directed to take all “necessary precautionary measures” and ensure that “appropriate actions are taken for the safe and smooth reopening of schools.”

In the June 1 order, secretary (education-schools) N. Praveen Singh said that it is delegated to the deputy commissioners of the districts to decide whether the schools under their respective jurisdiction should remain closed or be opened based on the daily assessment of the situation under intimation to the government.

A river embankment breach near the locality triggered what residents described as a terrifying surge of water. Heingang Mayai Leikai and Khunaijam Leikai in Imphal East district bore the brunt of the flood. Families lost nearly everything in seconds, unable to retrieve even their most essential belongings as floodwaters swept through their homes. The neighbourhood of Heingang Mayai Leikai saw collapsed homes and debris scattered throughout the area.

In other parts of Imphal East too, water levels were dangerously high — waist to neck-deep in some places. Key government buildings, including the offices of the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and the Porompat police station, were flooded and out of operation. Other severely affected localities include Khurai, Wangkhei, Thambalkhong, and Bashikhong. At least four people, including three children, were killed in the flash flood.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of Imphal East and West have asked all flood-affected residents to submit damage reports, along with photographs, to their respective sub-deputy collectors or sub-divisional officers for compensation.