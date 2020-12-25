Manipur to honour Amit Shah for Inner Line Permit regime on December 27

india

Manipur chief minister N Biren’s government plans to honour Union home minister Amit Shah for his role in introducing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the northeastern state when he visits on December 27. A slew of new projects will also be kicked off during Shah’s visit apart from unveiling of the Thoubal multipurpose project.

Biren Singh was speaking on the side line of Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR)’s annual dairy and wall calendar event at the CM’s bungalow lawn in Imphal.

“We’re also appealing to the people to attend the programme which is being planned as an appreciation to Union home minister Amit Shahji’s role in introducing the ILP (Inner Line Permit) system in the state,” Biren Singh said.

ILP is issued to grant inward travel permission to an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period and it was formally introduced in the state on January 1, 2020, making Manipur the 4th state in the northeast after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.

Biren Singh also said the State government is planning the inauguration of completed projects such as Thoubal multipurpose project and foundation stone laying ceremonies for new projects, such as construction of State police headquarters etc, during Shah’s visit.

At the same time, a meeting of the civil society organisations representatives in the state with the visiting home minister is also being arranged, he added.

Greeting the people of Manipur on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2021, Biren asked residents to avoid organising picnics and other celebratory gatherings considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

He also called upon the public to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and frequently wash hands even though the number of Covid 19 cases is declining in the last few days in the state.

Works minister Th Biswajit, who also holds the IPR portfolio and director (DIPR) Balkrishna Heisnam were also present during the day’s event.