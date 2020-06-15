e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manipur wants to stop flights for 10 days to clear Covid-19 test backlog

Manipur wants to stop flights for 10 days to clear Covid-19 test backlog

Manipur is struggling with a rising backlog of samples waiting to be tested for Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Manipur government has asked the Centre to stop all five daily flights landing in Imphal for a period of 10 days.
The Manipur government has asked the Centre to stop all five daily flights landing in Imphal for a period of 10 days.(PTI)
         

The Manipur government on Monday asked the Centre to stop flights to Imphal for 10 days to enable it to clear a backlog of Covid-19 tests of incoming passengers.

“As on date, there are five flights landing in Imphal. The state government has decided to stop all passenger flights for a period of 10 days to clear the pending backlog of testing and also clear the congestion in quarantine centres. As discussed, I request you to stop all passenger flights to Imphal from 19-06-2020 to 28-06-2020. Kindly issue necessary instructions to all airlines, DGCA and the AAI,” chief secretary J Suresh Babu said in a letter to Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the civil aviation ministry.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

The letter also said that due to heavy inflow of people there is a substantial delay in testing and there is a huge backlog of 15,000 samples pending results.

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally stands at 458 out of which there are 367 active cases.

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has been rising since the government allowed people to return home last month.

The first batches arrived by trains before flight services were resumed towards the end of May.

tags
top news
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
In Rajnath’s speech on Indo-Nepal ties, reference to spiritual connect
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
India’s temp likely to rise by over 4 degrees by end of 21st century:Report
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In