Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi apologises for lockdown blues, says ‘believe people will forgive me’

Mar 29, 2020

Asssuring people that he understood the problems being faced by them because of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he wanted to apologise, especially to the poor, for the tough but necessary decisions he was compelled to take to block the onslaught of the deadly coronavirus.

In his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister began by saying that these were decisions no one would want to take and because of which the people were facing many difficulties.

Referring to the poorer sections, PM Modi said that they may be wondering what kind of a prime minister would have them face problems.

“I specially ask for their forgiveness. There may be others who may be questioning the decision to implement a lockdown. I understand your troubles. But there was no other way to protect a country of 1.3 billion such as India from the dangerous effects of coronavirus. The fight against corona is one between life and death and we have to win it,” Modi said.

After witnessing the situation in other parts of the world, a lockdown seemed the only option available, he explained.

“You and your family have to be kept safe. I apologise for the difficulties you have faced,” Modi said.

In his 35-minute address, Modi said coronavirus was neither bound by geography nor did it limit itself to a social segment or weather condition.

The number of coronavirus patients can increase exponentially and the health services in some other countries had already crumbled under its weight, Modi said. It is a challenge to the entire world and entire humanity has to come together on this, he said.

The prime minister’s comments at a time when many have highlighted the problems faced by migrant workers who found themselves out of work due to the lockdown, also faced serious problems making ends meet. Opposition leaders have also attacked the government for being unprepared to address the needs of the poor during the lockdown.

“Some feel they are adhering to the lockdown to save others,” he said adding that this was not correct. If lockdown rules were not followed, it would be difficult for anyone to escape the disease, Modi said, asking people not to be under the misconception that the lockdown was meant to protect someone else.

“It is to protect you… your family,” he said, a message designed to convince people to adhere to the restrictions for their own sake.

Modi also said that he had come to know of some instances where people were unkind to those quarantined. He said this was not desirable as these people were staying in isolation to keep others safe.

“I have come to know of instances where those suspected of being infected or under home quarantine, have had to face unkind behaviour. I am deeply pained by such instances. This is unfortunate. In the circumstances, we only have to maintain social distance and not emotional or human distance. Such people are not criminals but victims of the virus who have quarantined themselves to save others,” Modi said.

He added that there was no need to be unkind to any such person but to treat them with empathy.

One of the survivors to whom the prime minister spoke, Shriram, also said that there should be no stigma attached to quarantine.

Social distancing does not mean emotional or human distancing. He also spoke to a family from Agra which had multiple members who acquired the infection. Modi said the family recovered because they did not panic but took the right steps at the right time.

One of the doctors, Nitesh Gupta, told the prime minister that often patients are in a state of panic but gain confidence once counseled and when they show signs of improvement.

Modi also thanked the medicos and said they reminded him of Acharya Charak’s couplet that the best physicians work not for money but the well being of the patient. Those in the medical profession were fighting in the battle-mode, he said.

He also saluted the nurses adding the world was celebrating their contribution in 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Modi said those who ensure electricity, water, daily supplies, necessities, banking, internet connections and even TV broadcasts in these difficult times, are real heroes.

The more we thank them is less, he added requesting all these workers to take safety measures. The prime minister also asked people to look after the poor.

