Manohar Parrikar likely to return to Goa on Sunday

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to return to Goa on Sunday from Delhi where he has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS) for a month, a BJP leader said.

Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS on September 15.

“If things go according to plan, the special flight will touch down at Goa’s airport around 10 am after which the Chief Minister will be taken to his private residence,” a BJP leader who did not want to be named.

Parrikar met his cabinet colleagues on Friday and discussed the redistribution of portfolios in view of his inability to continue discharging his duties. He has reportedly agreed to give up of all but a few portfolios.

There has been no official word about the Chief Minister’s health as yet.

On Saturday, the Congress on Saturday demanded that Parrikar step down and it be given a chance to prove its majority.

“The state is headless, governance is paralyzed, administration is crippled, there is complete breakdown of authority and the rule of law has collapsed. People are feeling cheated with absolutely no policy and direction and Goa is in chaos,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

“We wish Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery and a long life, but his ailment cannot be an impediment to the aspirations of the people of Goa,” Chodankar added.

The 62-year-old Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February and has been treated at different hospitals including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 07:57 IST