Did an electric current rumour cause Mansa Devi temple stampede? Officials reveal

A stampede at Haridwar's revered Mansa Devi Temple on Sunday morning killed six pilgrims and injured several others. The stampede occurred during the Shravan month, a period when thousands of pilgrims throng the shrine in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. At least six people died and several suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI)

The officials said thestampede started at 9 am on the staircase route to the Mansa Devi temple, the officials said.

"According to preliminary reports, six persons have been declared dead, and another 10–15 persons have been injured. The seriously injured ones have been shifted to higher medical centres," Haridwar district magistrate Mayur Dixit said

What could have led to the Mansa Devi temple stampede?

Though the real cause behind the Mansa Devi stampede will be determined after an official investigation, as per Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, the chaos was prompted by a rumour that an electric cable had broken down and current was flowing through the section.

Some eyewitnesses said panic erupted after a person reportedly yelled about a live electric wire on the route, creating chaos among the group of pilgrims, Dixit added.

The news spread like wildfire among worshippers on the steep staircase to the hilltop temple, resulting in a sudden clamour and panic.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was pained by the tragedy and said emergency response teams comprising SDRF, police, and medical staff had reached the site in time and initiated relief operations.

"Sad news has been received that a stampede occurred on the path to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the location and are involved in relief and rescue work," said Dhami in a Facebook post.

The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Located at the top of the Shivalik Hills at an elevation of more than 500 feet, the Mansa Devi temple is a temple for Goddess Mansa Devi. It is one of the five holy places or Panch Tirthas in Haridwar.