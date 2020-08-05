e-paper
Home / India News / Many parts of Delhi receive light rain on Wednesday morning

Many parts of Delhi receive light rain on Wednesday morning

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Many parts of the national capital received light rains on Wednesday morning and India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said this was due to a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh that had moved westwards.

However, there is little likelihood of rain in the next three to four days as a well marked low pressure area has formed over northern Bay of Bengal, which will bring intense rains mainly to central and some parts of peninsular India.

“The light rain in Delhi is a result of a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh. But rain will reduce and the monsoons will be subdued for a few days here,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre.

The well marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Odisha and West Bengal coast, and a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat have strengthened the southwesterly monsoon flow.

The monsoon is in active to vigorous phase over the Konkan coast and adjoining areas of the west coast, and eastern parts of India, including Odisha and West Bengal.

Under this favourable scenario, widespread rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls are most likely to continue over the Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6, and over Madhya Maharashtra (Ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter, according to IMD’s Wednesday bulletin.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely over Gujarat till August 6, and over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior and coastal Karnataka during the next four to five days.

