Maoist couple with Rs 5 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha after senior cadre oppose relationship

Two Maoists in love, carrying a total bounty of Rs 5 lakh on their heads, surrendered before Odisha police on Tuesday after facing opposition to their relationship from senior cadre of the left-wing extremist outfit.

Dayanand aka Chhotu Ganjhu, a section commander of the Maoists’ so-called Sundergarh-Deogarh-Sambalpur division, and Amrita aka Jali Dehury laid down their arms before Angul superintendent of police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra.

While Dayanand, 28, carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, the bounty on Amrita was Rs 1 lakh.

“Dayanand, who hails from Ranchi in Jharkhand, spent 18 years in the Maoist movement and Amrita is from Angul district,” said Mohapatra. “Before moving to Odisha, Dayanand was active in Jharkhand and involved in more than 15 major cases including firing (at security personnel and others),” he added.

“When he expressed his desire to settle down with Amrita, seniors in their outfit opposed him. The couple had seen senior cadre exploit women and realised that the Maoist leaders were doing nothing for the betterment of the society,” said Mohapatra. “We welcome them to the mainstream of society.”

The number of Maoists who surrendered this year rose to six with Dayanand and Amrita coming in, said police. Last year, 26 Maoists had surrendered in Odisha.

The Odisha government gives top Maoists who surrender a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh. For middle-ranked cadre, the aid amount is Rs 1.5 lakh. The state also gives Rs 35,000 for weapons deposited and money for around 1,700 sq ft of land.

Surrendered Maoists also get house building grant of Rs 45,000. The state also gives Rs 3,000 per annum for studies. In case a surrendered Maoist is too old for formal schooling, there is an option of studying through National Institute of Open Schooling.

Surrendered Maoists who want to marry receive a one-time assistance of Rs 25,000.

The CPI(Maoist) has seen a string of high-profile desertions amid lucrative rehabilitation offers in recent years.

In December last year, Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna, one of the most-wanted central committee members of the CPI(Maoist), surrendered before Telangana police along with his wife Rajitha.

Jampanna, 57, carried a bounty of Rs 24 lakh on his head, while the bounty on Rajitha was Rs 20 lakh.

Dayanand and Amrita’s surrender comes within days of six Odisha districts being removed from the list of 19 Maoist extremism-affected districts in the state.

Odisha director general of police Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Monday said Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts were removed from the list after the Union home ministry’s latest review of left-wing extremism situation.

No Maoist violence was reported from the six districts last year. However, Angul and Boudh were added to the list amid intelligence inputs of Maoist movement in both districts.