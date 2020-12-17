e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoists, opposing road construction in Odisha, kill contractor

Maoists, opposing road construction in Odisha, kill contractor

Around 20 armed Maoists stormed the construction site near Dangriguda and set ablaze three vehicles, and machines used in the work, undertaken by contractor Sukumar Mandal, said RN Majhi, the inspector in-charge of Mathili police station.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Malkangiri
As the contractor tried to resist, the Maoists thrashed him using sticks and then hacked him to death with an axe, the officer said.
As the contractor tried to resist, the Maoists thrashed him using sticks and then hacked him to death with an axe, the officer said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A contractor, engaged in road construction in a remote area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district, was on Thursday hacked to death by Maoists who were opposed to the work, police said.

Around 20 armed Maoists stormed the construction site near Dangriguda and set ablaze three vehicles, and machines used in the work, undertaken by contractor Sukumar Mandal, said RN Majhi, the inspector in-charge of Mathili police station.

As the contractor tried to resist, the Maoists thrashed him using sticks and then hacked him to death with an axe, the officer said.

The Maoists, who have been opposing the construction of roads in the area for the last few months, left a handwritten poster at the site, police said They were opposing the road construction as it would facilitate the movement of vehicles of security forces, Majhi said.

Police and BSF personnel rushed to the site after the incident and launched a combing operation to trace the Maoists, police said.

An investigation into the killing is underway, they said.

tags
top news
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In