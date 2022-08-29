Marshaled out from Delhi assembly, BJP MLAs plan to meet President

BJP legislators on Monday were marshaled out for the entire day from Delhi assembly before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal brought the ‘confidence motion’ as the opposition legislators demanded a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues including the CVC report flagging irregularities in constriction of classrooms, and alleged irregularities in the excise policy 2021-22, among others.

The BJP MLAs walked into the well of the house when their demands were not accepted leading to an uproar.

Later, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP MLAs were unconstitutionally thrown out by marshals and expelled for the whole day from the assembly session.

“The Kejriwal government indulged in corruption, and it is scared to even discuss these issues. That is why the opposition is being constantly thrown out of the house. The AAP government is behaving in a dictatorial and arbitrary way. All BJP MLAs will now approach the President regarding this matter and, we will also raise the issue of continuous misuse of the house with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha,” said Bidhuri in Delhi assembly premises flanked by fellow BJP lawmakers.

A notice of discussion ranging from liquor scam to calls for removal of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, was given by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

“The deputy speaker rejected their demand for calling attention motion. When the proceedings of the house started, BJP members requested the speaker to reconsider the decision, but all the BJP MLAs were forcibly thrown out by the marshals on the order of the deputy speaker,” Bidhuri said.

The BJP MLAs are planning to request the Lok Sabha speaker to make it a rule that there must be at least three sessions of the legislative assembly in Delhi in a whole year and their duration should not be less than 10 days.

“Right now, only one-day-long sessions are being called and only the central government is being criticised in it, nothing is being talked about on the issues of the people of Delhi,” Bidhuri added.

