Arvind Kejriwal brings ‘confidence motion’; BJP MLAs asked to leave assembly

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed inflation will come down in the country if the central government lifts “unnecessary” taxes imposed even on essential edible items and stops buying MLAs.

Kejriwal, who brought a confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are with the council of ministers led by him, said the inflation was very high in the country because the central government uses the money generated through taxes to buy MLAs to topple the opposition governments and waive off bad loans of its billionaire friends.

“The central government has given a statement in the Parliament that it has waived off the bad loans of ₹10 lakh crore of billionaires while the middle class loses the house, vehicle if they fail to pay instalments,” said Kejriwal.

“They put taxes on curd to waive of loans of one friend, on butter milk to waive of bad loans of others. If the central government recovers the waived off bad loans from its friends, the inflation will come down,” said Kejriwal, comparing the central government with British rulers before independence.

The move comes amid AAP’s claims that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to topple its government, a charge denied by the BJP.

The motion moved by the CM stated, “This House expresses its confidence in the Council of Ministers.”

Meanwhile, all BJP MLAs marshalled out of the assembly for the day after they jumped into the well of the house lodging a protest and seeking a discussion on different issues.

Kejriwal stated that it is sad that the opposition members showed irresponsible behaviour. They wanted to disrupt and did not want a discussion.

The AAP chief said the ‘confidence motion’ was required to show that each and every MLA and worker of AAP is a hardcore honest.

“Recently, they tried to buy our MLAs with ₹20crore each. 12 MLAs approached me saying that they were offered the money. They (BJP) had ₹800crore earmarked for buying 40 AAP MLAs. No AAP MLA could be poached because all AAP MLAs are honest. They toppled the government in Goa, Maharashtra, Assam... in some days they are going to topple Jharkhand MLAs,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal claimed the central government has so far bought 277 MLAs from other parties and at ₹20 crore each they have spent ₹5,540 crore on it.

“If the prices of petrol and diesel becomes costlier, understand that they are going to topple some government. It is the most corrupt government in post-independent India,” said Kejriwal, adding that the central government will face the curse of the poor.

