Mass marriages in Madhya Pradesh on halt for next two months

The highly popular mass marriages organized by the Madhya Pradesh government’s social justice department has hit a road block this year; not because of any astrological reasons, but due to the imposition of the model code of conduct ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This has left numerous families from the poorer sections in the lurch.

The state’s social justice department organizes mass marriages under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojna, and the women who get married under this receive Rs 51,000 - an increase from the earlier Rs 28,000 - from the state government as an incentive.

Baburam Sen, 65, who lives in Datia district, says, “My two granddaughters’ marriages have been fixed, but we were told there would be no mass marriages for the next two months due to the elections. We cannot wait that long. I guess we won’t be able to get the Rs 51,000 we were banking on.”

Social justice department, principal secretary, Ashok Shah expressed his helplessness, “From January to March 1, 2019, as many as 17,000 marriages were solemnised under the scheme. April and May are considered more auspicious for wedding. Consequently, a large number of people have registered their daughters under the mass marriage function, but we can’t organize them as it would be in violation of the model code of conduct.”

Shah said the government has sought permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a waiver. “Mostly the poor take part and now they would be denied benefit of the scheme,” Shah said.

Chief electoral officer, (CEO) VL Kantharao said, “It is difficult to grant such a permission as it involves freebies. But the matter has been forwarded to ECI to take a final call on this.”

During the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the school students couldn’t get school uniforms and cycles due to the model code of conduct. As many as 2 million students had completed their academic year without getting school uniforms from the state.

