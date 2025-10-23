Massive fire at Mumbai's Jogeshwari West building, people stranded on top floor

Visuals from the scene showed people stranded on the top floor of the commercial building as firefighters worked to rescue them.

A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West area on Thursday, triggering panic among occupants. Fire officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert, and multiple fire engines have been deployed at the site.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been declared a Level-II call.

No injuries have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story)