Massive fire breaks at MIDC in Navi Mumbai, dousing operation on

The efforts to control the massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, are underway," the official said on Saturday. A massive fire broke out at MIDC in Navi Mumbai on Friday night (Representative image)(Raju Shinde/HT)

Fire officer SL Patil said that they are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible.

Also Read: Maha reported 97 large forest fire incidents since January 2025

"Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known," Patil said.

Also Read: Alibaug: Boat with 14 fishermen catches fire off Akshi coast in Maharashtra

The incident was reported at 11 pm on Friday night, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Pune minibus fire: Vengeful driver started blaze that killed four employees

In a separate incident on Thursday, a fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area.

On the same day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip had said.