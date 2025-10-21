Six-year-old among 4 dead as massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai society

At least four people died after a massive fire broke out at Navi Mumbai's Raheja Residency housing society on Monday night, the day many celebrated Diwali. The society is located Vashi Sector- 14. A fire broke out at Navi Mumbai's Raheja Residency on Monday night. (HT Photo)

The fire reportedly broke out on floors 10, 11 and 12 of the apartment complex, and was caused by a short circuit. A six-year-old girl who lived on the 12th floor is among those dead, reported ABP Majha.

The fire broke out at at the 10th floor and later spread to the other levels, killing at least four people and injuring around 10, the publication said.

Those dead in the fire were identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), Kamala Hiral Jain (84), Sundar Balakrishnan (44) and Pooja Rajan (39).

The fire has been brought under control and those injured are currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

The Vashi fire comes a day after a blaze in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area killed a 15-year-old boy and injured three others on Monday. According to fire officials, the fire broke out early that morning and was extinguished within 20 minutes.

The incident was confined to a ground-plus-one-storey house, damaging electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household items, but caused no harm to neighbouring homes.

Weeks ago, a car caught fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road, affecting traffic and forcing a temporary closure of both southbound and northbound lanes.

Before that, a cooking gas cylinder blast had taken place in Mumbai's Kandivali, leading to the deaths of four people.