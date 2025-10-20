Mumbai: 1 dead, 3 injured in fire at Cuffe Parade chawl

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy died after a major fire broke out at his house in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade on Monday while three other residents sustained severe injuries, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Yash Khot while the injured were identified as Devendra Choudhary (30), Viraj Khot (13), and Sangram Kurne (25). The injured were rushed to St George Hospital for treatment. Choudhary was kept in the intensive care unit and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, while Viraj Khot and Kurne were in a stable condition, confirmed the resident medical officer (RMO) of St. George hospital.

As the blaze broke out, officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) along with police personnel, BEST staff, and 108 ambulance services reached the spot to douse the blaze.

According to the disaster management cell of BMC, the fire was reported early morning at 4.15am and doused within 20 minutes at 4.25am.

The fire was confined to a ground-plus one storey house in Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Shivshakti Nagar, Machhimar Nagar 03, Cuff Parade.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, three batteries of electric vehicles, household articles in the room of about 10 X 10 on the first floor of a one plus-one chawl structure, causing major damage. However, there was no harm to the neighbouring houses in the lane.