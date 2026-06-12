Massive fire breaks out at residential building in Delhi; 8 moved to hospitals

Eight people, including two young women were rescued after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. A fire engine of the Delhi Fire Service. (File photo)

According to DFS officials, the fire was reported around 2.25am from Gali No. 1 in Tughlakabad. The blaze erupted in the ground-floor parking area of a building comprising a ground floor and five upper storeys, DFS said.

Initial firefighting teams rushed to the spot with three water tenders, two water bowsers, a breathing apparatus support vehicle and a quick response vehicle. As multiple distress calls were received from the area, additional firefighting units were pressed into service, they said.

Officials said the fire involved three scooters, two motorcycles and a bicycle parked on the ground floor. "Thick smoke rapidly spread through the building's stairwell and upper floors, trapping several residents inside," a fire official said.

Locked gate cut open for rescue Firefighters rescued five occupants from inside the building and shifted them to nearby hospitals through CATS ambulances. During the operation, DFS personnel climbed to the terrace, cut open a locked gate and rescued two girls who are suspected to have fled to the rooftop to escape the smoke, the official said. Another person was subsequently rescued as operations continued.

The blaze was brought under control around 3.45am and and was doused at 4am, officials said.

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Preliminary probe by the fire department indicated that the ground, first and second floors suffered extensive fire damage, while the upper floors were partially affected by heat and smoke.

A total of eight people were shifted to multiple hospitals. Authorities were awaiting details regarding the condition of the injured and whether there were any fatalities.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

On June 3, a massive blaze broke out in a bed and breakfast facility running in Hauz Rani where 23 people were killed.