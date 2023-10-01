Massive 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign: Union ministers, BJP leaders join the cleanliness drive

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders across the country participated in the 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness' programme as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign on Sunday. Union Minister Amit Shah takes part in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.(ANI)

Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Jitendra Singh and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and others took part in the initiative.

Speaking about the initiative, Nadda said, “The BJP is celebrating Swachchta Pakhwada and Swacchta Abhiyan... Many of our workers across the country are participating in the Swacchta Abhiyan... Today, I have come to Ambedkar Basti to participate in the Swacchta Abhiyan and I am happy to be here along with Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi... I am sure this Swacchta Abhiyan, a vision of Mahatma Gandhi, will be carried forward with the same energy...”

Meanwhile, participating in the campaign in Himachal Pradesh, union minister Anurag Thakur said, “Swacchta Abhiyan 3.0 has been started today, and we hope the people of the country will contribute to this mission... Youths have shown their immense contribution to this mission...”

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "PM Modi has taken up the message of Mahatma Gandhi... and we believe that the 140 cr people of this country will work towards fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and resolution of PM Modi..."

Modi himself took part in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' programme with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in Delhi. The PM also shared a video of him taking part in the drive. Modi, wrote, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"

Earlier this month, during the 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi had requested that all citizens participate in "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on October 1, referring to it as a tribute ('swachhanjali') to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

"1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

(With inputs from agencies)

