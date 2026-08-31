Madras Bar Association writes to CJI to trace retd judge V Sivagnanam missing in Nepal flood

In a letter signed by MBA president VA Kamalanathan and secretary J Pothiraj, the Bar urged the CJI to direct the Union government to treat the matter as “urgent and of highest priority” and to take “all possible effort and measures” to search for justice Sivagnanam. Track LIVE updates on Nepal floods here

The MBA wrote to CJI and the Prime Minister’s Office, urging that efforts to trace the retired judge be “intensified.”

The Madras Bar Association (MBA) on Monday, wrote to the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant , seeking “urgent” intervention from the Union government to trace former Madras High Court judge, justice V Sivagnanam, who has been untraceable in Nepal since August 26, after flash floods hit the country.

On August 30, the Delhi Tamil Advocates Association (DTAA) too wrote to CJI, urging him to intervene and ask government authorities to help trace the retired judge.

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According to the letters, justice Sivagnanam was travelling in Nepal with fellow pilgrims when flash floods struck. While persons travelling in another bus were rescued, he could not be reached. He last contacted his wife on August 26.

The Delhi Bar body said the rescued pilgrims provided information about the location of his bus.

“The persons travelling in another bus, who were rescued near the APF Nepal Border Outpost at Timure, have informed the family that Justice Sivagnanam’s bus was only about 100–200 metres away from theirs. The family and our Association are, therefore, gravely concerned about his safety and whereabouts,” the DTAA’s letter reads.

Justice Sivagnanam had a career spanning 34 years in the judiciary. He served as a judge of the Madras High Court before retiring. Following his retirement, the Supreme Court designated him a senior advocate in July 2025.

The two Bar Associations sought immediate coordination between the Indian and Nepalese authorities to locate the former judge and ensure his safe return to India.

At least 903 people have died and over 4,000 people are still missing in the aftermath of deadly floods that hit Nepal-Tibet border. According to Nepal’s foreign ministry, 886 people have been rescued, while search and rescue efforts continue. The ministry said 400 foreign nationals are among those reported missing.

The ministry of external affairs on Sunday said 149 Indians were rescued in Nepal. “Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable,” an MEA release dated August 29 had said.