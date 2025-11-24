MEA has played key role in amplifying Gita message world over: Jaishankar

The external affairs ministry has played a pivotal role in amplifying the Gita’s resonance across continents, and more than 50 Indian Missions and posts are organising parallel events and exhibitions worldwide to celebrate the ongoing 10th International Gita Mahotsav, 2025, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, The 21-day 10th International Gita Mahotsav, 2025, festival began on November 15. (ANI picture)

The 21-day festival began on November 15.

“In collaboration with Missions abroad, the ministry has identified distinguished foreign scholars who will participate in the celebrations, bringing diverse perspectives to this spiritual dialogue. Over 25 translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita have been collected for exhibition, showcasing its reach across cultures and languages,” he said, in virtual remarks at the mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurukshetra on Tuesday to inaugurate the ‘Panchjanya’, constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna, the PMO said in a statement. He will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, it added.

The PM will also participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. Also, he will also perform Darshan and Pooja at Brahma Sarovar, one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

The visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

“On the auspicious occasion of the 10th International Gita Mahotsav 2025, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those who revere the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita. This sacred scripture transcends religious boundaries; it is a universal guide to righteous living, to inner strength, and to spiritual clarity. Its teachings continue to illuminate minds across generations and geographies, offering guidance and imparting wisdom in a changing world,” Jaishankar said.

“Through exhibitions, discourses, and cultural programmes, the ministry pays homage to Lord Krishna’s eternal teachings and their transformative power. This global celebration is not merely a cultural gathering --- it is a reaffirmation of shared values and a call to live with courage and compassion. By bringing together communities across borders, the ministry strives to embody the Gita’s spirit of harmony and resilience.”