'Between entities concerned': MEA reacts to BAPS-Eiffel Tower row

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned.”

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was “aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area.” This came a day after the Eiffel Tower shut down following staff allegations that female workers were asked to leave due to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) group visit. The tower reopened on Tuesday.

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday responded to reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to avoid certain areas during a BAPS delegation’s visit, saying it was a matter was “between the entities concerned.”

On a reporter's query regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the BAPS temple, Jaiswal said it was a “common practice” for the PM to do so. “It is a common practice for the Prime Minister to convey his good wishes on such occasions. In this case, it was done virtually. There is no cause for any comment in this regard,” the MEA spokesperson added.

How did the controversy erupt? BAPS' response The controversy erupted owing to a visit by the BAPS spiritual movement to the Eiffel Tower. "During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there," staff union representative Diane Davoine told Reuters news agency.

The representative said the female workers “felt humiliated”. “Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas. In some posts, they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present,” Davoine said. She added that following tensions over the weekend, the staff had opened a dialogue with the company management on Monday “to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again.”

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The company which operates the monument, Société d'Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), said the delegation had asked to “limit interactions with women”, while stating that this should not have been accepted in the first place. “I restate the Eiffel Tower's commitment to republican values and to the equality of men and women,” SETE president Ariel Weil told AFP.

In a statement on X, the BAPS Hindu temple in Paris said their visit was coordinated in advance with the teams at the Eiffel Tower during the opening hours of the monument.

"To our knowledge, at no time was access to the Eiffel Tower denied to anyone. Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation. We are deeply committed to the universal values of mutual respect and service to others," the BAPS statement said.