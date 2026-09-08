‘Not a reflection of how India thinks’: Priyanka Chaturvedi over ‘removal’ of Eiffel Tower female staff for BAPS visit

In her post, Chaturvedi said, “The entire Paris Eiffel Tower embarrassment of asking women staffers to be kept away due to BAPS spiritual leaders visit and they wanting it that way due to their practice and belief isn’t the reflection of how India thinks- in policy or in constitution.” She further added, “There can be no discrimination in access or ability to fulfil one’s job responsibilities on basis of gender.”

While asking BAPS to keep these practices to themselves, Chaturvedi in a post on X said there must be no discrimination against someone fulfilling their job duties on the basis of their gender.

The row erupted after the staff at the iconic French monument went on strike when they were asked to leave during a visit by members of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha spiritual movement on Monday. BAPS later extended an apology for the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticised the “removal” of female staff at the Eiffel Tower during a private BAPS delegation visit, asserting that it was not “how India thinks.”

The Sena (UBT) leader said that if this was a BAPS practise followed in “their religious community, sect and societies”, these “must keep it restricted to those confined areas.” “…Please don’t expect the world to follow the diktat,” Chaturvedi added.

Eiffel Tower shut after staff strike, later reopened The Eiffel Tower was shut after staff members walked out over the removal of women colleagues during a visit by the BAPS delegation. The monument reopened on Tuesday. “During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there,” staff union representative Diane Davoine told Reuters news agency.

Davoine further told Reuters that the instruction did not sit well with the staff, especially with the women "who felt humiliated." “Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas. In some posts, they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present,” she added. Davoine said tensions had “mounted over the weekend”, with staff members meeting on Monday. They reportedly discussed the issue with the management to “ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again.”

The company operating the monument, Société d'Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), stated that the BAPS delegation had asked to “limit interactions with women”, while adding that this should not have been accepted. “It is clearly not an acceptable practice. I restate the Eiffel Tower's commitment to republican values and to the equality of men and women,” SETE president Ariel Weil told AFP.