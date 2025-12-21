MEA slams ‘misleading propaganda’ after protests outside Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a clarification after protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Sunday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday has stated that no attempt was made to breach the fence of the High Commission. A security official stands guard outside the Bangladesh High Commission following protests in Bangladesh after the death of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, in New Delhi (ANI)

“We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh,” said MEA.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” the statement added further.

This is a developing story…