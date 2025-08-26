Meghalaya CM rules out militant regrouping, says watching Bangladesh dynamics

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma has dismissed speculation about militant regrouping in the state, stating that while intelligence inputs about suspicious activities continue to come in, it is premature to conclude that any such development is taking place. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. (File)

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Sangma acknowledged that the government receives multiple inputs on a daily basis but stressed the need for verification before drawing conclusions. “Are we getting intel about movements? Yes, we are. But when we verify, we often find these are small groups behaving more like dacoits than militants. To say regrouping is happening—absolutely not,” he asserted.

He pointed to significant changes across the border in Bangladesh over the past year, which, he said, have altered the regional security landscape. “The situation is not the same as last year. Different activities and dynamics are emerging, and we have to continuously monitor them. I cannot go into details because of national security, but it is something we are watching closely,” he noted.

Sangma also clarified recent comments by the state’s director general of police (DGP), explaining that the latter had only referred to intelligence inputs but not to any confirmed regrouping. “The Press may have taken just the first part of his statement. The larger point is that while inputs come in every day, verification is essential before we reach conclusions,” the CM said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability, Sangma said security agencies remain alert to developments on both sides of the border. “The situation has become more critical because of what is happening in Bangladesh, and therefore, we have to keep a constant watch,” he added.

Militancy in Meghalaya, once marked by groups such as the Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), has largely subsided in recent years following sustained operations and surrenders. The HNLC has, however, occasionally issued statements from its bases across the border, while the GNLA was effectively neutralised after the killing of its commander-in-chief Sohan D. Shira in 2018.

Security agencies have since kept a close watch on any signs of revival, with the government reiterating that maintaining peace remains a top priority.