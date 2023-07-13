Shut shops by 10pm, orders top Shillong official. Minister says it is a bad idea

SHILLONG: Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday sharply criticised the East Khasi Hills district administration over its decision to impose prohibitory orders and set a 10pm deadline for shops in state capital Shillong, saying that it sends a wrong message that the city is unsafe. Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh said closing shops at 10pm do not solve any problem

“If shops are to close down by 10pm, where is the sense of safety and security among people who travel at night,” Lyngdoh told reporters on the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah’s orders that shops and marketplaces should close by 10pm.

RM Kurbah’s order comes against the backdrop of a clash on July 7 that led the authorities to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

“A vibrant and busy nightlife can foster a sense of security in the city, where people feel safe travelling at night but with this order in place, how do you expect people to feel safe?” Lyngdoh asked.

The minister said the restrictions placed by the district administration were an overreaction. An entire city cannot be held to ransom due to a fight between two groups and it will send a wrong message that Shillong is unsafe.

“We need to tone up policing… identify the problem areas and work on a solution. Closure does not solve any problem,” he said.

The minister said he has already conveyed his opinion to chief minister Conrad Sangma and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

“I have been informed that a high-level official meeting will be held to review the law and order situation in the city, including this order that prohibits opening shops after 10 pm,” Lyngdoh said on the controversial order.

Bahdeng Lyngdoh, a tour operator in Shillong’s busy Khyndailad, the main city square, said the order has hit the tourism industry including cab drivers and small hotel owners.

Lyngdoh said the restrictions can hurt tourism. “This is prime season for everyone, right from the tourist taxi that brings tourists to Shillong, then the local taxi that takes them to their hotel and sometimes sightseeing too. Then there are shops and so many small businesses that earn their livelihood. Such an order will kill us economically soon,”

Chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday told reporters that the issue was being looked at. “This issue of 10pm is a concern. The administration in its wisdom at that point in time, had seen all the situation that occurred and they decided (to impose the restriction). And now, the deputy CM will be taking a meeting today. We will wait for the outcome,” Sangma said.

