Mental health gets prime slot in Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman announces NIMHANS 2.0

Among the key reforms introduced in Budget 2026, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated the government will be working to launch another site for the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in North India. In the Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman stated that a second NIMHANS will be set up in North India to make up for the lack of mental health institutions in the region. (HT Photo)

This move, as per Sitharaman, comes due to the lack of mental health institutions in North India. Follow LIVE updates here

In the Economic Survey 2026, which was presented earlier this week, mental health was flagged as a major issue, imposing a direct challenge on India's public health.

The Economic Survey also noted a high prevalence of social media addiction among the age group of 15–24 year old.

Citing multiple studies, the survey noted a rise in anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and cyberbullying-related stress.

The survey also emphasised on growing digital addiction among children and adolescents. Rising screen time, it said, has been affecting academic performance, productivity and sleep, and also eroding social connections.

What is NIMHANS? The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) is a medical institution in Bengaluru. Since its foundation, NIMHANS has served as the apex centre for mental health education and neuroscience research in India.

Initially started as the Bangalore Lunatic Asylum in 1847, the institution underwent changes in 1925 and was renamed Government Mental Hospital.

In 1974, the institution was established as NIMHANS and was brought under the wing of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.