Mentally ill woman found dead with dupatta around her neck in UP's Hathras, foul play suspected

The body of a 50-year-old allegedly mentally unsound woman with a dupatta tied around her neck was found from a dry canal here on Sunday morning, police said. The police suspected foul play as the dupatta was tied around the victim's neck.(Representative image)

The deceased has been identified as Rachna, wife of Sanjay Kumar and a resident of Dayanatpur village.

Her body was found in the canal along Aligarh Road under Hathras Gate police station limits.

Police said they suspected foul play as a dupatta was found tied around the victim's neck.

According to family of the deceased, Rachna, who had been mentally ill, used to routinely leave home every morning and return in the evening. They said she left home on Saturday morning as well, but did not return.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said, "We have initiated an investigation at the spot, with assistance from a forensics team. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death."

He said Rachna's husband is a farmer and she is survived by two adult sons.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.