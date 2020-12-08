MeT office predicts snowfall in four districts of Uttarakhand this week

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:57 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light snowfall in four districts of Uttarakhand over the next few days.

In a weather bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, the MeT predicted that over the next two days very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of the state. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining places of the state.

Predicting further for the week, the bulletin mentioned that on Friday, very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at a few places in districts of Garhwal region, and at isolated places in districts of Kumaon region of the state.

Over the next two days, precipitation is likely to decrease, according to the MeT department prediction.

In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures remained above normal to appreciably above normal in plains and hills of Uttarakhand, while minimum temperatures remained above normal in plains and above normal to appreciably above normal in hills of Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature at 26.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dehradun and the lowest minimum temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ranichauri.

Tracking post-monsoon showers, the state is currently in a deficit of 77% of rainfall since October.