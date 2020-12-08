e-paper
Home / India News / MeT office predicts snowfall in four districts of Uttarakhand this week

MeT office predicts snowfall in four districts of Uttarakhand this week

Light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
By Friday, very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at a few places in districts of Garhwal region, and at isolated places in districts of Kumaon region.
By Friday, very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at a few places in districts of Garhwal region, and at isolated places in districts of Kumaon region.(Representational Photo/ANI)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)  has predicted light snowfall in four districts of Uttarakhand over the next few days.

In a weather bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, the MeT predicted that over the next two days very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of the state. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining places of the state.

Predicting further for the week, the bulletin mentioned that on Friday, very light to light rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur at a few places in districts of Garhwal region, and at isolated places in districts of Kumaon region of the state.

Over the next two days, precipitation is likely to decrease, according to the MeT department prediction.

In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures remained above normal to appreciably above normal in plains and hills of Uttarakhand, while minimum temperatures remained above normal in plains and above normal to appreciably above normal in hills of Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature at 26.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dehradun and the lowest minimum temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ranichauri.

Tracking post-monsoon showers, the state is currently in a deficit of 77% of rainfall since October.

Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What's next for Pfizer?
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM's residence
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: India in trouble after Andrew Tye removes Kohli
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
