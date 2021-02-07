Metro 'Fast Trains' between Noida-Greater Noida from tomorrow: All you need to know
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) will introduce “Fast Trains” from Monday which will reduce the travel time for commuters on the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida. These trains will skip stations that have low ridership during peak hours and therefore save travel time for commuters. The Aqua Line witnessed an average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December 2020.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Fast Trains’:
1. Metro train services from terminal stations - Sector 51 station and Depot station - will start from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm on weekdays will come under this system.
2. Out of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these “Fast Trains” during peak hours.
3. The stations that will be skipped are: Sector-50, Sector-101, Sector-81, Sector-83, Sector-143, Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147 and Sector-148 Metro Stations.
4. QR Tickets will not be sold at these stations and for these stations during “Fast Trains” running hours.
5. The average run time of the Aqua Line from Sector 51 Metro station in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida and vice versa is 45 minutes 43 seconds (one way). This will be reduced to 36 minutes 40 seconds, saving around nine minutes of travel time for the commuters.
6. The run time between Sector 51 Metro station and Pari Chowk Metro station is 37 minutes presently. This will be reduced to 28 minutes 30 seconds.
7. The frequency of trains from Monday to Friday will remain the same i.e., 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours.
8. On weekends, Aqua Line trains will continue to run at a frequency of 15 minutes with no skipping of stations.
9. Signages and regular announcements with respect to the initiative are being made at all the Metro stations of the Aqua Line.
(With agency inputs)
