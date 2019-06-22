MHRD plans to train over 42 lakh school teachers to address mental health issues

The Union human resource development ministry plans to train principals and teachers of nearly 12 lakh government schools across the country to spot and address mental health issues in children, a senior official said, adding the move is aimed at preventing incidents of violence involving students on the campuses.

To explain the rationale behind the move, the official cited the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur by a Class XI student in the toilet of a Gurugram school on September 8, 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case on the recommendation of the Haryana government, claimed the accused, believed to be weak in studies, had picked the child randomly. The accused allegedly slit his throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a parent-teacher meeting and an examination, the agency said.

“There is need to have safety mechanisms, CCTVs etc in place. But handling the psychological aspects is also the key. There are instances of students committing suicides due to exam related fear etc,” the official cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

As many as 42 lakh teachers and principals would be trained as first-level counsellors, the official said. Every school may not have the resources and recruiting such a large number of professionals has its own challenges, the official said, adding, “One of them being the availability of so many trained counsellors in all parts of the country.”

“MHRD’s plan to strengthen psychological and mental framework of school students is most essential. It had been delayed far too long,” said eminent educationist and former UGC member Inder Mohan Kapahy.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 22:23 IST