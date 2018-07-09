 Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara | india news | Hindustan Times
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, broke out late last night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific information about the presence of militants.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2018 08:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The operation is still underway.
The operation is still underway.(PTI File Photo)

A militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir which started on Friday evening.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in forest area in Handwara in the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the security forces. The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

