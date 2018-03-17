 Militants fire at senior cop’s cavalcade in J-K’s Shopian | india news | Hindustan Times
Militants fire at senior cop’s cavalcade in J-K’s Shopian

The militants fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police of Shopian, AS Dinkar, in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2018 13:55 IST
Vehicle in the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police was attacked by militants in Shopian.
Vehicle in the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police was attacked by militants in Shopian.(ANI Photo)

Suspected militants attacked on Saturday a senior police officer’s cavalcade in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, but there was no loss of life, police said.

The militants fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by police personnel, forcing the militants to flee.

There are no reports of loss of life on either side, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

