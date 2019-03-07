Militants, security forces exchange fire in north Kashmir’s Handwara

Militants and security forces exchanged fire in a village in Handwara of north Kashmir late on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday, days after a three-day gun battle ended in the area.

The exchange of firing took place late on Wednesday night and the area is still under cordon, officials said. They said they have reports that some militants are also present in the village.

Police said search operation is underway and that mobile internet has been snapped in the area.

Also Read | 54-hour encounter in J-K’s Handwara ends, 2 militants, 5 policemen killed

Two militants were killed over last weekend in a three-day encounter at Baba Gund area of Kralgund in Handwara, 72km north of Srinagar. The 54-hour gun battle had begun on Friday morning and ended on Sunday afternoon as three CRPF personnel, two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and a civilian were also killed.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 08:00 IST