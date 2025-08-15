‘Mini India’: People from all walks of life converge at Red Fort to celebrate I-Day

People from all walks of life gathered at Red Fort mirroring a ‘mini India’ on the morning of Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 79th Independence Day. Among the special guests were panchayat leaders from distant villages. (PTI photo)

“At the Red Fort today, there are many great personalities present. There are panchayat members from far-away villages. There are representatives of ‘Drone-didi’, representatives of ‘Lakhpati didi’, and people from the sports world,” the prime minister said.

“In a way, before my eyes, I see mini India. And, by means of technology, the Red Fort is connected to the vast India”, he said.

Among the special guests were panchayat leaders from distant villages, including village heads from Meghalaya and Rajasthan whose work in sanitation, water access, and infrastructure has been recognised nationally.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor depiction takes centre stage at Red Fort on Independence Day

Attendees also included four village heads from Meghalaya, honoured under the Swachh Bharat Mission–Grameen (SBM-G) for achieving sanitation and water access milestones. 14 village heads from Rajasthan, known for pioneering local infrastructure initiatives, were also among the invitees.

Women from the ‘Drone-Didi’ programme, part of the NaMo Drone Didi initiative that trains self-help group members in drone operation for agriculture and other rural applications, were present showcasing technological empowerment in rural India.

While exact numbers for 2025 are not detailed, similar outreach was noted in 2024 with the presence of about 30 Drone Didis.

Also in attendance were ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women from self-help groups who have achieved an annual income of ₹1 lakh or more. Fourteen such women from Uttar Pradesh were part of the celebrations, representing a larger group of 700 recognised this year for their entrepreneurial achievements.

The audience also included sportspersons from across the country, representing India’s athletic talent on the national stage.

Celebrating the burgeoning growth of an indigenous sport, PM Modi invited 30 of India’s best Kho Kho players, fresh off the country’s triumph in the maiden World Cup held in January 2025 in New Delhi.

Beyond those mentioned in the Prime Minister’s remarks, the guest list featured a diverse range of participants: rehabilitated bonded labourers from Bihar, sanitation workers from Delhi, and meritorious students from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Senior political leaders, constitutional authorities, military chiefs, and members of the diplomatic corps were also present.

The combination of rural leaders, grassroots innovators, sports icons, environmentalists, and citizens from marginalised backgrounds reflected the Prime Minister’s description of a “mini India” assembled before the walls of the Red Fort.