Minimum temperature recorded for January warmest in 62 years: IMD
The minimum temperature recorded in the country in January was the warmest for the month in 62 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
South India was particularly warm. The month was the warmest in 121 years, with 22.33 degrees Celsius in south India, followed by 22.14 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 21.93 degrees Celsius in 2020 as the second and third warmest months.
Central India was the warmest (14.82 degrees Celsius) in the last 38 years after 1982 (14.92 degrees Celsius), while 1958 with 15.06 degrees Celsius was the warmest in the 1901-2021 period.
However, the maximum temperatures in January were below normal, the IMD said.
An analysis for 1901-2021 shows that the all-India average minimum temperature in January 2021 was 14.78 degrees Celsius. The January of 1958 recorded a similar monthly minimum temperature.
The January of 1919 recorded 15 degrees Celsius and it remains the warmest January so far.
"So January 2021 has also become the warmest in 62 years after 1958," the IMD said.
The spatial temperature pattern over India shows that the average monthly maximum temperatures in January 2021 were below normal by two to four degrees Celsius across the Indo-Gangetic plain.
Pockets over south Punjab and north Haryana, Bihar recorded temperatures three-four notches below normal, while it was above normal over the eastern parts of central India and the northeastern states.
The monthly average minimum temperatures were below normal by one or two notches only over a smaller area of the country covering Saurashtra and Kutch, Kashmir and parts of west Rajasthan, while it was warmer over most parts of India, the IMD said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP rath yatra route changed in Bengal’s Murshidabad to avoid tension
- The police had objected to the deviation made in the route the rath yatra approved by the administration the night before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Peninsular India recorded warmest January in over 100 years': IMD report
- The region also recorded unusually high rainfall in January - 45.9mm against normal of 8.9mm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi likely to reply to President's address in Lok Sabha on Feb 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar to expand cabinet on Tuesday
- The Bihar cabinet which can have a maximum of 36 ministers, currently has a strength of 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal for JNU name change, says union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature recorded for January warmest in 62 years: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Mallya granted access to 1.1 million pounds by UK court-held funds
- Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nigel Barnett presided over a remote hearing to rule over the level of access to the funds held with the Court Funds Office, as part of bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India in pursuit of unpaid loans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst, might have caused the calamity: CM Rawat
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said ISRO officials showed him pictures in which no glacier is visible at the place where the burst started, but only a naked hill can be seen. He made the statement after holding a meeting here with ISRO scientists, officials of the Army, and ITBP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Last active case recovers, Daman and Diu becomes free of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai crime branch busts CDR racket, two held
- Accessing someone’s personal data like call details, mobile locations and bank statements is illegal, but the accused used to illegally obtain all the details and sell the same to their clients, according to the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar appeals to firm to complete PMCH facility within 5 years
- The hospital would have the facility to cater to an air ambulance as it would have a helipad on the rooftop of the 9-storied hospital building. Established in 1925, it is being converted into a 5,462-bed hospital, from an existing 1,754-bed unit, at a project cost of ₹5,540 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in-J-K‘s Samba
- The intruder had entered approximately 40 meters inside Indian territory when he was shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays release of Kerala cyanide killer Jolly Joseph
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP
- "Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox