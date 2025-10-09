Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Thursday alleged that Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam overrode police's recommendation while approving issuance of an arms license to gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's brother. Minister Kadam granted arms license to gangster's brother overriding police's objection: Sena (UBT)

Kadam, who belongs to the rival Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed that the license was granted to Sachin Ghaywal strictly as per the police report.

Speaking at a press conference here, Parab said he will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demand the sacking of Kadam.

"Sachin Ghaywal is the brother of history-sheeter Nilesh Ghaywal. Police had stated in their report that Ghaywal has a criminal background and his brother is a notorious gangster. He had cases registered against him, but was acquitted due to lack of evidence. The police had denied him an arms license," said the Sena leader.

When Sachin Ghaywal filed an appeal before Kadam, the minister, as quasi-judicial authority, approved his application and justified the decision by stating that he is a good person, Parab said.

Kadam took to X to issue a clarification. According to the police report, no criminal cases were pending against Sachin Ghaywal on the date of the hearing, and hence, the application was approved, the minister said.

All relevant documents and court orders acquitting Ghaywal were examined before taking the decision, he said, adding that "linking this case with any other ongoing matter is completely incorrect and misleading."

Parab, meanwhile, also asked how long chief minister Fadnavis was going to protect people like Kadam.

"What problem does the CM have that he is entertaining such ministers in his cabinet? I am going to meet the CM and demand his sacking. Shiv Sena will not stay quiet till then," said the former minister.

Notably, Parab and Yogesh Kadam's father Ramdas Kadam, both from Ratnagiri district, have been rivals since when they were in the undivided Shiv Sena.

Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted on charges of murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country even as a case was registered against him recently when his associates allegedly shot a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

The gangster managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background, causing embarrassment to the home department.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.