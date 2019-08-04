Minor allegedly raped dies in Rajasthan hospital

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 05:08 IST

A specially abled minor allegedly raped in Dausa district on July 27 and undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur, died on Saturday, police said.

“The cause of (victims) death would be revealed once the forensic science laboratory report comes,” a police official said.

So far, police have failed to arrest the suspect, who has been identified through his image captured on closed-circuit television. “Dausa police have announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for providing information leading to the arrest of the accused,” said Prahlad Krishnia, superintendent of police, Dausa.

The accused, an unidentified tout, allegedly entered the victim’s hotel room when her father had gone out for some work and raped the girl.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 05:08 IST