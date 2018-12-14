Minor boy murdered, thrown in Ganga for allegedly stealing silver coin, Rs 250 in Patna

In a shocking incident, 11-year-old Mohammed Alam, a resident of Nayagaon village, was killed and his body thrown into river Ganga for just Rs 250 and a silver coin. Alam had gone missing since December 9. The police arrested accused 22-year-old Chandan in this connection.

Police said that the incident came to the light when Alam’s mother informed the family that he was last seen with Chandan, a resident of Lohanipur. The family immediately informed the police and requested to take Chandan into custody.

Police took Chandan into the custody from his house in Lohanipur and interrogated him. On being interrogated, he told the police that he allegedly killed Alam and threw his body into the river Ganga at Gandhi Ghat.

Town deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suresh Prasad said that Chandan killed Alam for a silver coin and Rs 250. “He confessed to his involvement in the murder case. He told the police that Alam was strangulated to death and then his body was thrown into the river Ganga. His legs and hands were also tied by the accused,” he added.

The DSP said that Chandan used to take out silver coins thrown in river Ganga by the people on the occasion of Chhath. “A few days ago, a coin and Rs 250 were stolen from Chandan. He suspected that Alam had stolen them,” he added.

He said that Chandan lured Alam and went near river Ganga. “Chandan demanded his stolen silver coin and Rs 250 but Alam said he did not steal his belongings. When he did not get the silver coin and the money, he tied Alam’s legs and hands and strangulated him to death. Later, he threw the body into the river,” he added.

The DSP said that on the basis of the statement of the accused, the police recovered Alam’s body. “Earlier, his father Mohammad Salim had lodged a missing case with Pirbahore police station on December 9,” he added.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:24 IST