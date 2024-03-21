Misbehaviour with BJP's Gaurav Bhatia: Supreme Court issues notice to Noida bar association

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged assault on senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who is also a national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and advocate Muskan Gupta at a Greater Noida court. BJP national spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Upon mentioning the incident by attorney general R Venkataramani and a group of lawyers, the top sought a report from the district judge.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the bar association of the Gautam Budh Nagar district court.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday when Bhatia reached the district court in Greater Noida’s Surajpur to appear in a case.

According to a letter by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to the Supreme Court, when Bhatia was inside a courtroom, office bearers of the district bar association came there and apprised him of an ongoing lawyers’ strike.

Bhatia readily agreed to adjourn the matter and thereafter the matter was duly adjourned, it said.

“In spite of the fact that the matter was adjourned, in the presence of district and sessions judge, a lawyer misbehaved and snatched the band of Gaurav Bhatia,” the letter claimed.

Bhatia also took to social media site X and shared the Supreme Court Bar Association letter, saying, “Advocates will sacrifice their lives for families. But if you put your hand on the band, we won’t tolerate it.”

Dhirendra Bhati, secretary of the Gautam Budh Nagar district bar association, however, refuted the claims.

“The matter was resolved amicably and no misbehaviour took place, as far as our knowledge. However, taking cognizance of the SCBA letter, we will inquire into the matter and take appropriate action.”

Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) said police have not received any complaint in the matter.

Bhatia was reportedly at the court for a case related to YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is in judicial custody in connection with a case involving the smuggling of snake venom.