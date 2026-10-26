‘Misleading narrative’: Indian Army debunks claims of Chinese intrusion at Sikkim's Nathu La
The army clarified that the original footage shows JAC-branded Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass.
The Indian Army’s official fact-checking wing, Indian Army Fact Check (@MythbusterXX), has issued a public warning against social media accounts allegedly circulating misleading claims about Chinese vehicles near the India-China border.
The accounts have shared a video of Chinese commercial vehicles seen at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry into Indian territory, the fact-checking wing said.
Also Read | Indian Army debunks deepfake video falsely claiming China took control of Arunachal areas
Army on original footage
In a post titled “Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Exposed”, the Army clarified that the original footage shows JAC-branded Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass, a designated India-China border trade point.
The video is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion, while its accompanying caption alleges that mainstream Indian media is deliberately concealing the incident, the Army said.
“Social media accounts are circulating a video showing Chinese vehicles near the India-China border, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry of Chinese vehicles into Indian territory,” the fact-checking wing posted on X.
It clarified that the movement of commercial vehicles along an authorised border trade route was being presented out of context. Trade at Nathu La operates under established bilateral agreements, designated trading facilities and regulated procedures.
Also Read | LAC situation ‘disturbed’ when Chinese troops diverge from patrolling patterns: India's external affairs ministry after border standoff
12 social media accounts identified
The fact-checking wing also identified 12 social media handles that allegedly circulated the same content between 8.26 am and 12.56 pm on October 26, 2026.
Outlining the alleged pattern of disinformation, the Army said the content combined footage of Chinese commercial vehicles with the omission of the authorised border trade context and a false narrative of unauthorised Chinese entry. It added that coordinated posting amplified the misleading portrayal of India-China border security.
The fact-checking wing urged social media users to verify the location, original footage and official context before sharing such content.
‘Deepfake’ video debunked
Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army also debunked a digitally manipulated “deepfake” video circulating on social media that falsely attributed remarks regarding China taking control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh to Lt Gen Girish Kalia.
The video falsely claimed that Lt Gen Kalia made a "leaked admission" stating that China had taken control of Asaphila, Longjou, and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh, and that Indian Army troops deployed in the sector had been denied essential supplies.
The Indian Army’s fact-checking unit took to X to clarify that the video contained fabricated statements.
“A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies. The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer,” the fact-checking unit said in a post.
The Army clarified that the video used AI-generated content, including AI-enabled lip-syncing and voice cloning, overlaid on authentic archival footage to spread military disinformation and create unwarranted public panic.
It added that the original footage was from a press briefing delivered by then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 27, 2023.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More