‘Misleading narrative’: Indian Army debunks claims of Chinese intrusion at Sikkim's Nathu La

In a post titled “Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Exposed”, the Army clarified that the original footage shows JAC-branded Chinese commercial vehicles at Nathu La Pass, a designated India-China border trade point.

The accounts have shared a video of Chinese commercial vehicles seen at Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry into Indian territory, the fact-checking wing said.

The Indian Army’s official fact-checking wing, Indian Army Fact Check (@MythbusterXX), has issued a public warning against social media accounts allegedly circulating misleading claims about Chinese vehicles near the India-China border.

The video is being misrepresented as evidence of a Chinese military intrusion, while its accompanying caption alleges that mainstream Indian media is deliberately concealing the incident, the Army said.

“Social media accounts are circulating a video showing Chinese vehicles near the India-China border, falsely portraying it as an unauthorised entry of Chinese vehicles into Indian territory,” the fact-checking wing posted on X.

It clarified that the movement of commercial vehicles along an authorised border trade route was being presented out of context. Trade at Nathu La operates under established bilateral agreements, designated trading facilities and regulated procedures.

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12 social media accounts identified The fact-checking wing also identified 12 social media handles that allegedly circulated the same content between 8.26 am and 12.56 pm on October 26, 2026.

Outlining the alleged pattern of disinformation, the Army said the content combined footage of Chinese commercial vehicles with the omission of the authorised border trade context and a false narrative of unauthorised Chinese entry. It added that coordinated posting amplified the misleading portrayal of India-China border security.

The fact-checking wing urged social media users to verify the location, original footage and official context before sharing such content.

‘Deepfake’ video debunked Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army also debunked a digitally manipulated “deepfake” video circulating on social media that falsely attributed remarks regarding China taking control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh to Lt Gen Girish Kalia.

The video falsely claimed that Lt Gen Kalia made a "leaked admission" stating that China had taken control of Asaphila, Longjou, and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh, and that Indian Army troops deployed in the sector had been denied essential supplies.

The Indian Army’s fact-checking unit took to X to clarify that the video contained fabricated statements.

“A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies. The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer,” the fact-checking unit said in a post.

The Army clarified that the video used AI-generated content, including AI-enabled lip-syncing and voice cloning, overlaid on authentic archival footage to spread military disinformation and create unwarranted public panic.

It added that the original footage was from a press briefing delivered by then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 27, 2023.