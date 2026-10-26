Indian Army debunks deepfake video falsely claiming China took control of Arunachal areas

The Indian Army on Monday debunked a digitally manipulated “deepfake” video circulating on social media that falsely attributed remarks regarding China taking control of areas in Arunachal Pradesh to Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The Indian Army’s fact-checking unit took to X to clarify that the video contained fabricated statements. (X/@MythbusterXX) The video falsely claimed that Lt Gen Kalia made a "leaked admission" stating China had taken control of Asaphila, Longjou, and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh, and that Indian Army troops deployed in the sector were denied essential supplies. The Indian Army’s fact-checking unit took to X to clarify that the video contained fabricated statements. “A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies. The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer,” the fact-checking unit said in a post.

Also Read | At UN, India reminds Pakistan how Indian Army buried its Kargil soldiers with ‘military honours, Islamic rites’ The Army clarified that the video used synthetic-generated information, including AI-enabled lip-syncing and voice cloning, overlaid on authentic archival footage to spread military disinformation and create unwarranted public panic. It added that the original footage was from a press briefing delivered by then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 27, 2023. "The video uses #SyntheticGeneratedInformation to falsely attribute remarks to Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The original footage relates to a press briefing delivered by then GOC 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, on 27 October 2023. He addressed infiltration attempts across the Line of Control, reporting 10 foiled attempts, the elimination of 27 terrorists and the recovery of warlike stores and narcotics. He made no such statements about Chinese control over Arunachal Pradesh or denial of supplies to the Indian Army,” it added. Also Read | HT Exclusive | Army to get own communications satellite by mid-2028: Top officials What the original footage says In the original footage, which is from the year 2023, GoC 28 Infantry Division Major General Girish Kalia can be seen addressing a press briefing, where the officer detailed operational achievements, including 10 foiled infiltration attempts, the elimination of 27 terrorists, and the seizure of large quantities of warlike stores and narcotics. “There has been a constant endeavour from across the Line of Control to disturb the peace and vitiate the security environment in Jammu and Kashmir. You all have been witness to the continuous attempts of infiltration being made from across the Line of Control. In the last eight months, we've had 10 such attempts in our divisional area of responsibility which have resulted in the elimination of 27 terrorists and recovery of large quantity of warlike stores,” he had said.