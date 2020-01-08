Missing Kerala minor girl’s body found in TN, murderer held

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:39 IST

Tamil Nadu police have arrested a Kerala youth for kidnapping and killing of a 17-year-old schoolgirl, who used to rebuff his advances. The body of the minor was found in a tea estate at Valparai in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, around 100 km away from Chalakudy in Thrissur in neighbouring Kerala, from where she had gone missing on Tuesday.

The victim’s father had filed a missing complaint on Tuesday after his daughter didn’t return from school, expressing fears that a man, who had been stalking his daughter for some time, could be behind her disappearance. Police put the suspect’s mobile phone on surveillance and traced his location to Valparai. Tamil Nadu police were immediately alerted and requested assistance.

A Tamil Nadu police team found the stalker but the girl was not with him. On questioning, he revealed he had dumped her body after killing her. Her body was later recovered by the police from the spot identified by the accused. The body had many stab wounds and the police have not ruled out sexual assault. He reportedly told police that he killed her for rejecting his wedding offer. A police team from Kerala has left for Tamil Nadu to bring back the body and the accused.

Victim’s father said the accused Zafar Shah had been stalking her for about a year despite being told several times to leave her alone. The victim had learnt that Shah was a drug addict and maintained distance from him. Police said more details will emerge only after post-mortem.